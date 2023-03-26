General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

