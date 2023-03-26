DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $25.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.