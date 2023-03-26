Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.