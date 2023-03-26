DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 2.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

