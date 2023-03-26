DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

