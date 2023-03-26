Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

