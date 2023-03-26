DeDora Capital Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

