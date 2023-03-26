Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 120,720 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,720 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

GM stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.