Sitrin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

