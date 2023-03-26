Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 9.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.