Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

