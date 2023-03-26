Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.