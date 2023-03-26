Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

