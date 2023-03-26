Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,277 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

