Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $131.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

