Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

