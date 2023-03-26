Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

