LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

