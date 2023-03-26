SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

