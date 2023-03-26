The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.4 %

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.95.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.