LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 10,163 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

