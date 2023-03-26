Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 52 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

