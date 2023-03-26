Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.25 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $810.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $820.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

