LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.81.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.