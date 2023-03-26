Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

