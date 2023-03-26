Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 1,419 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

