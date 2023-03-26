Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

