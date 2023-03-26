W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

