Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.