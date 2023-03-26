LVW Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.22. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

