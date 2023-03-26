LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Progressive Stock Up 1.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $6,845,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.