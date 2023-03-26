KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

