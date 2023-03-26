British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.33.

BTLCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Up 0.4 %

BTLCY stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.