Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.