Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $3.11 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 878,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $101.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

