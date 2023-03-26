Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

