Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average is $262.94. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

