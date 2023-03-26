Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $25.59 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average is $303.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

