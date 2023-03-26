Retirement Planning Group Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFUS opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

