Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

CP opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

