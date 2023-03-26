Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 896 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 92,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

