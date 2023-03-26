Retirement Planning Group Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $21,298,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $2,625,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000.

POCT opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

