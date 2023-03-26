Retirement Planning Group Decreases Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.30% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 1,167,145 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,838,000.

JQUA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $43.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

