Retirement Planning Group Takes $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $371.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.54 and its 200-day moving average is $337.54. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

