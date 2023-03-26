Retirement Planning Group Sells 434 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,418,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 195,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 214,106 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 261,076 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

