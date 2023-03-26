Retirement Planning Group Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

