Retirement Planning Group Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $223.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $283.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

