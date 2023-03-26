NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

