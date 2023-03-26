PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VPL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

