Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after purchasing an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

